One Million Americans Filed for Unemployment Benefits Last Week

The labor department says that a million more Americans filed for first time unemployment benefits last week.

The report was in line with economists’ expectations and marked a small decline from the previous week.

Even so, the numbers were somewhat disappointing.

There’s only been one week with under a million claims since the pandemic began taking its toll on America’s job market in March.

That week was at the beginning of August.

Continued jobless claims, people filing at least two weeks in a row stood at 14.5 million on a seasonally adjusted basis.