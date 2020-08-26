Women Gather in Traverse City to Celebrate National Women’s Equality Day

Marcy Lindberg is the chairperson of Woman2Woman Traverse City.

To honor the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment Marcy, along with the Grand Traverse League of Women Voters, Traverse Area Historical Society, and American Association of University Women – Traverse City Area wanted to hold a celebration that commemorated just how far women have come.

“We need to have that shared moment. Women have worked so hard to give us the opportunity to vote, to make America for men and women,” said Lindberg. “The constitution applied to all of us and yet only half of the people were able to make a difference in it.”

To mark National Women’s Equality Day, Governor Whitmer voiced the concerns heard from the Michigan Women’s Commission.

Governor Whitmer said, “We need pay equity. We need affordable and available childcare. We need paid parental leave. We need leaders to work together to get it done.”

Today she made a move to put Michigan on the frontline to fight for those rights.

“We cannot achieve gender equity without economic security. That is why today I am announcing that the Michigan Women’s Commission will be moving to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity,” says Governor Whitmer.

The Grand Traverse Women’s League of Voters says the best way to fight, is to show up and vote.

“It’s really important and we’re not pushing people to vote one way or another. Our shitck is, vote because that’s the basis of democracy,” said League member, Mary Grover.

They spent the evening at Open Space in Traverse City registering community members to vote, and urge those not registered to do so.