Small Businesses Push State For Further Freedoms During Pandemic

While the state slowly reopens the economy after the near lock down during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Upper Peninsula and Traverse City regions have seen lower numbers, allowing more freedoms.

Now after nearly six months, small businesses in the rest of the state are looking for some freedom. Freedom to reopen safely and continue business.

Wednesday a select joint committee in Lansing heard testimony from business owners and their advocates about possibly reopening several industries.

“We aren’t saying that it is safe to reopen all businesses without any sort of safety protocols in place,” says Wendy Block of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, “We are saying that with proper social distancing protocols and other safety protocols in place, gyms and movie theaters and bowling alleys and entertainment facilities and hockey arenas, they shouldn’t all be forced to stay closed either.”

While the joint committee could recommend changes, the ultimate decision comes down to an executive order from Governor Gretchen Whitmer.