You and your grill have been through a lot but you may not always have the time or patience to make an expert meal together. You can give up the fight with your old friend, or foe, and make grilling a focal point of outdoor entertainment again with the Primo Ceramic Grills Kamado All-in-one grill from Blarney Backyard Basics! One lucky winner will be taking their summer cooking traditions to the next level in the latest 9&10 News sweepstakes: Show us Your Grillfriend!

All you have to do is send us a picture of your old grill: love it or hate it, you’ll be qualified to win!

Click here to enter between 8/31 and 9/6/20.

Make sure you upload your photo.

Watch the live winner announcement on Michigan This Morning, September 8th

You could be the winner of a $1,000 ceramic grill!

Find out more about this fabulous grill and our sponsor by clicking the images below.