Shanty Creek Resort Hosts 7th Annual Balloons Over Bellaire

If you’re looking for an outdoor summer evening with fantastic views of northern Michigan, Balloons Over Bellaire could be the perfect event. Shanty Creek Resort in Antrim County is hosting the 7th annual event on Friday, August 28, and Saturday, August 29.

People are encouraged to bring their cameras for the free, two-day event featuring more than 15 hot air balloonists over Shanty Creek and Bellaire overlooking the slopes of Summit Mountain.

The event will be taking place behind the Lakeview Hotel near the alpine tubing hill from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings, with balloonists taking flight.

On Saturday, people can also plan on seeing the hot air balloon show starting at 7:30 a.m. over Torch Lake.

