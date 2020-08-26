Recap: Republican National Convention Day 2

The Republican National Convention is now entering day three.

The GOP continues to make its case for President Trump’s re-election as he gets ready to formally accept his re-nomination Thursday night.

Tuesday night’s theme was Land of Opportunity.

Some of the speakers included Sen. Rand Paul and National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow.

Most of the speeches took direct aim at Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

First lady Melania Trump ended the night with a message. She focused on her journey to become an American citizen and the coronavirus pandemic.

“I know may people are anxious and some feel helpless. I want you to know you are not alone. My husband’s administration will not stop fighting until there is an effective treatment or a vaccine available to everyone…Donald Trump has not and will not lose focus on you. He loves his country, and he knows how to get things done,” Melania said.

Wednesday night, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, second lady Karen Pence will speak.