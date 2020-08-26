Northern Michigan in Focus: Roots Hair Salon

Sometimes surprises come in the most surprising ways! Corey Adkins explains at Roots Hair Salon in Cadillac for this week’s Northern Michigan in Focus.

“We love Kate,” said Sarah Meek, Co-Owner of Roots Hair Salon.

In the back of this building in Cadillac, something pretty special is happening.

“I am Kaitlin Hose. I am a hairdresser, I’m a mom,” said Kaitlin Hose.

And a pretty good hairdresser she is.

“What I like about hair is I like to talk. I see new clients throughout the day, talking to them, having fun. I like that there’s always something new to do,” said Kaitlin.

But hair isn’t the only talent that got her hired at Roots Hair Salon.

“And an occasional fun karaoke singer, I guess you would call it,” explained Kaitlin.

“When I looked her up I realized that’s that girl that can sing and Carissa and I were like, we should hire her! She’s creative. So it turns out she can do really good hair too. We adore her,” said Sarah.

So when there is a break, Kaitlin sings.

“So special, I get goose bumps on my arms and my legs. She’s so talented. I love music and she is a true talent so, yeah it’s so special,” Sarah said.

It is times like these we all need more beauty in our lives.

Kaitlin says, “With everything going on and the COVID-19 it’s just fun to come into something joyful, making people beautiful, and then joking and laughing and singing. It makes a happy workplace.”

I’d say Kaitlin is making people feel beautiful in more than one way.

“They are blown away they can’t believe it. She has such a powerful voice that just radiates and everyone is here is usually just blown away,” said Sarah.

“We’re like a family here so it’s fun. It makes people happy and that makes me happy,” said Kaitlin.