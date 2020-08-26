Newaygo Co. Motorcyclist Dies After Crashing Twice

A Newaygo County who man crashed his motorcycle, then took off after first responders were treating him, died after crashing his bike a second time.

State police say the first crash happened Tuesday night around 8:40 at Pear Avenue near Croton Drive.

First responders on scene were asked by Leroy Fuller to check his blood sugar levels.

Fuller was told he would have to wait for an ambulance to get to the scene and then he took off.

Troopers say Fuller did not handle a curve in the road at Pear Avenue and 52nd Street, throwing him from the motorcycle.

First responders got to the crash within seconds and could not save him.

Police say alcohol and speed are factors in the crash.