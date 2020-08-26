MSP Makes Drug Arrests During M-115 Traffic Enforcement Initiative

Michigan State Police ended up finding more than just speeding drivers during their special traffic enforcement on M-115.

They’ve been boosting patrols on M-115 between M-37 in Wexford County and U.S 10 in Osceola County.

Troopers made two stops over the weekend that ended with them finding drugs and more than $14,000 in cash.

They also made several arrests.

State Police say this is the largest drug stop they’ve had on M-115 in some time.

“It is not uncommon though for traffic initiatives to result in other crimes being uncovered in this case we had this drug bust. As you also know, the Houghton Lake Post recently had a seizure in I-75 if cocaine from two individuals that lived in Sault Ste. Marie,” said Lt. Derrick Carroll.

The enforcement initiative on M-115 is set to run through the end of the year.