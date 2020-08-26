Moving Wexford County’s Octagonal Building: It Will Take a Village

This building has been standing for more than 100 years, it’s an iconic part of the Wexford County Fairgrounds.

But sometime next year, Cadillac’s octagonal building may have a new home.

The Veterans Serving Veterans nonprofit in Cadillac purchased it for $1. Now plans are underway to restore the octagonal building and relocate it to the Veterans Memorial Park—a project that is expected to cost around $250,000.

Veterans Serving Veterans is asking for donations to help make the move happen. If you would like to make a donation, you can contact Veterans Serving Veterans at email vetsservingvetsinc@gmail.com or check out the Facebook page.

Built in 1908 and approximately 4,300 square feet, the octagonal building is a weighty project to undertake.

Ken Orshal, owner of Orshal Construction, says, “There are some center posts here that were put in years ago because the building was starting to settle in the center. The goal is to redesign this using all existing materials. There will be a few new materials introduced. We’re going to eliminate the interior columns so we’ve got a bigger open space for people to use.”

The group hopes to break ground at the park this fall to prepare to move the building in spring 2021.