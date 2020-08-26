Michigan Lawmakers Pay Back Schools for 10 Cents a Meal Program, Farmers Pushing for Statewide Extension

When schools closed for in-person learning in March the impact rippled through the classroom, and the cafeteria.

Farmers who sell their produce to the schools suddenly had a major customer on the line.

“It definitely cut into sales because nobody knew what to do,” said farmer Nic Welty, who sells his apples, kohlrabi and carrots to local districts. “We had to adapt what we’re doing to a brown bag lunch.”

This summer, Michigan’s Congress gave some Northern Michigan producers and districts a little relief: the state will retroactively fund the 10 Cents a Meal program for the past school year.

The program gives grant money to schools who buy fruits and veggies from local farmers. The reimbursed funding will pay for any purchases made from March through the end of August.

That means schools will be able to place new orders for a few more days before September 1 and get the funding for it.

MI Food Co-Op partner Jim Bardenhagen is hoping districts take advantage of the savings, while helping local farmers like him in the process.

“Order now! As much as you can! For the farmers, it’s business being able to move your produce, and good quality produce,” said Bardenhagen.

Welty is hoping the legislature will fund the program for schools statewide when they craft their budget in a few weeks.

“It seems like a no brainer because our kids need more vegetables. Here, it’s been something where we’re able to have stable business in the wintertime when we don’t have tourism,” Welty said.

Diane Conners from the Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities says the program is a win-win for everyone.

“The food service directors talk about how the quality of that produce is so amazing beyond anything they’ve ever had before when they buy it locally,” said Conners. “They’re seeing that it’s really important to really strengthen Michigan local food supply chain.”

For more information on the 10 cents a Meal Program, visit https://www.tencentsmichigan.org/