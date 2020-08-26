Michelle Cooks: Romesco Cauliflower Sandwiches
As we head into much colder temps, it might be a good idea to start thinking about easy and delicious fall-like meals. In this week’s Michelle Cooks, she is cooking up a delicious sandwich – fit for those who are looking for something different far beyond the traditional ham and cheese combo.
Romesco Cauliflower Sandwiches by Love & Lemons
Ingredients (Provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets)
- 1 small head of cauliflower
- 8 slices of ciabatta or sourdough bread
- A handful of salad greens
- Several pieces of thinly sliced red onion
- 2 tomatoes, sliced and seasoned with sea salt and pepper
- ¼ cup fresh parsley
- Extra-virgin olive oil
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Almond Milk Romesco Sauce (makes extra)
- 1 tomato, halved and cored
- 1 roasted red pepper, fresh or from a jar
- ¼ cup toasted almonds
- 2 garlic cloves
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons Almond Breeze Almondmilk Original Unsweetened
- 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
- ⅛ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 450°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Slice the cauliflower into ½-inch slabs and place onto the baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and pinches of salt and pepper and bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until tender in the middle and golden around the edges.
- Make the Romesco Sauce: In a blender, combine the tomato, roasted red pepper, almonds, garlic, olive oil, almond milk, red wine vinegar, red pepper flakes, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Blend until smooth. Taste and adjust seasonings.
- Assemble the sandwiches with the romesco sauce, salad greens, red onions, tomato slices and roasted cauliflower and a few sprigs of parsley.