Mason Co. Sheriff’s Patrol Car Involved in Crash

A Mason County Sheriff’s patrol car was involved in a crash on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says that the patrol car was stopped in a left turn lane on US10 at Brye Road waiting for a red light at the intersection.

Deputies inside the vehicle witnessed a Ford Crown Victoria run the red light and collide with a Chrysler 300.

After the initial collision, the Ford struck the patrol vehicle head-on.

Police say that the vehicles involved in the initial collision received extensive damage, while the patrol car received minor damage.

The driver of the Ford, a 56-year-old Scottville woman, received minor injuries and was cited for running a red light.

The driver and passenger of the Chrysler 300 also received minor injuries.

The two Mason County Deputies in the patrol car were uninjured.