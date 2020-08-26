Marion Schools Look for New Superintendent

Marion Schools is looking for a new superintendent, just as the district prepares for the start of the new school year.

Superintendent Chris Arrington decided to leave the district for a job at Lighthouse Connections Academy in Troy.

He was brought in to replace former superintendent Mort Mier who resigned amid double dipping accusations.

Arrington said in a statement, “I am grateful for my time in Marion. The board, staff, students and parents treated me like one of their own and I have nothing but fond memories of Marion. I am proud to leave the district better than I found it, which is every administrator’s calling end quote.

Marion is scheduled to start class on September 2.