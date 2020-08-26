Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Challenging Secretary of State’s Power to Mail Absentee Ballot Applications

On Wednesday, a judge dismissed lawsuits that challenged the Secretary of State’s mailing of absentee ballot applications to millions of voters who did not request one.

State Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens says that Jocelyn Benson had a clear and broad authority to do so.

Benson began sending applications in May to all voters in the state who were not already on absentee ballot lists for the August and November elections.

Benson says it is a way to encourage safe voting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Stephens says Benson’s actions are not contrary to election law.

In 2018, voters approved a constitutional amendment letting people vote absentee for any reason.

“The Secretary of State, as chief election officer of this state, merely sent applications that will make it easier for voters to exercise that constitutional right, should they choose to do so,” Stephens said.

The state says a record 2.5 million votes were cast in the August Primary Election.

All those votes tell the state what lies ahead for the General Election in November.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson believes about 5 million Michiganders will vote then.