Illinois Teen Arrested in Shooting that killed 2, Injured 1 at Wisconsin Protest

Dramatic cell phone video from Kenosha, Wisconsin shows an armed gunman running down the street Tuesday night just before gunshots were fired.

Police say two people were killed, and a third person was injured in the overnight shooting.

This afternoon, Illinois police said they arrested the 17-year-old suspect.

It comes amid protests over the Kenosha Police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Blake was a 29-year-old father of three who was shot seven times in front of his children this weekend.

It’s not clear if there was a weapon in Blake’s car and police were unsure at the time of the shooting.

We know that Blake did not listen to police telling him to stop.

As for Tuesday night’s shooting, the suspect was charged with first-degree intentional homicide.