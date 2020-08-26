High School Bands March On During COVID-19

With the return of the school season comes the return of marching band for high schoolers. Traverse City West Senior High School started their band camp earlier this week.

“I think that people are happy to be here and have some sense of normalcy again,” said Director of Bands Chad Mielens. “In general, we’re trying to keep it as normal as possible but obviously we’ve had to put some different precautions and and procedures to keep students safe.”

Some of those precautions include wearing masks when students aren’t performing and staying six feet apart when possible. The school has even invested in band PPE.

“Our flutes have something called flute shields that go over their mouth pieces to keep the air from being projected past the flute,” said Mielens. “Clarinet and saxophone have bags on their instruments to reduce aerosol emission. We have ordered bell covers for all the brass players so that way, if they play, it reduces aerosol emission as well.”

To accommodate state and local health restrictions, their show formations are even different this year.

“We’ve actually written the drill and the different formations to keep people at a minimum six feet apart,” said Mielens. “Most time it’s more like seven or eight feet apart.”

And without fall sports like football, the band plans on collaborating with nearby schools, traverse city central and Traverse City St. Francis, on a live streamed showcase.

“This is a great opportunity to prove the validity and the value of marching band on its own,” said Mielens. “That marching band can exist because it’s valuable and because it’s part of our curriculum and not necessarily have to be tied to an athletic event.”

The students, especially seniors, are happy to be back regardless.

“I’m really happy that we’re able to come to school and learn drill for marching band especially since we were at home for the last quarter of school,” said senior drum major Grant Wiliford.

“It’s crazy that it’s my last year, but I’m just happy that we can be back in general,” said senior clarinet player Alena Fritch. “Even getting to be here, I’m really grateful for that.”