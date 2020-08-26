Healthy Living: Superbugs

The coronavirus has infected millions of people in the U.S. and killed more than 170,000.

Even as the virus weakens patients’ immune systems, secondary illnesses like pneumonia are forcing doctors to increase the use of antibiotics for these bacterial infections.

Commonly called superbugs, these antibiotic resistant germs, aided by overuse and certain ingredients in hand sanitizers, have become a huge area of concern in the medical community.

Courtney Hunter explains in Healthy Living.