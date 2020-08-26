Healthy Living: Back to the Books

After a tumultuous spring semester that had many kids learning from home instead of the classroom, schools are beginning a new school year.

Researchers at Brown University say the average student could begin the new school year having lost as much as a third of their reading gains and half of their math gains.

Add up all the impact COVID-19 had on academics, and the average student could fall behind seven months.

Black and Latino students could fall behind even further with nine to 10 months.

Healthy Living describes what parents can do to help get their kids back up to speed.