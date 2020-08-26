Enter to Win a 2-Year Car Lease While Supporting Special Olympics Michigan

You can help support Special Olympics Michigan, and enter for a chance to win a new vehicle. The grand prize is a 2-year lease on a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox. The second-place winner takes home $1,000 in gift cards. Third-place is $500.

Tickets are just $5 each.

Special Olympics Michigan helps more than 23,000 people with intellectual disabilities each year – with sports and training programs, free health and wellness services, and anti-bullying education.

Click here to enter for your chance to win the grand prize.

Winners to be drawn on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at the Special Olympics MI Mt. Pleasant office building on Facebook Live.