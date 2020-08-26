Dublin General Store Now Hiring as Grand Reopening Approaches

A Northern Michigan staple is making a comeback after it burned down nearly one year ago.

A fire destroyed the Dublin General Store on Labor Day weekend last year. They have been working ever since to get it back up and running, and now the new building is getting its finishing touches.

The store is much bigger, going from 28,000 to 43,000 square feet.

Owner Greg Fischer says they plan to open their doors within the month. And they’re hiring now.

“We’re accepting applications because it’s a bigger store and we’re probably going to need more people,” Owner Greg Fischer says. “Everything from entry level to management positions…we’re just all excited and I think the community is excited and it’s finally coming together.”

If you’re interested in applying to the Dublin General Store, you can drop off an application to the temporary office across the street from the new store Monday through Friday from 9-11 a.m.