Cooking with Chef Hermann: Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Quick Cherry Preserve

1-pound pork tenderloin trimmed

2 TB olive oil

2 tsp thyme

Salt and pepper

½ tsp chipotle powder or whole pepper

2 C cherries, pitted and halved

3 TB dry red wine

¼ C sugar

2 TB basil chopped

Directions:

Coat pork tenderloin with oil and season with thyme, salt, and pepper. Grill until medium to medium well (165 internal temperature).

Meanwhile in a saucepan combine the half cherries, chipotle powder, red wine, and sugar. Cook vigorously, stirring often until mixture thickens, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat. Remove whole pepper if use one. Add remaining cup of cherries with any juice.

Slice the cooked pork loin on the bias and plate. Top with the cherry preserves, and sprinkle with the basil.

