CDC Warns Businesses, Workers About Arguing with Anti-Mask Customers

The CDC has new recommendations for retail and service employees who encounter people who refuse to wear masks.

They say when it comes to anti-maskers workers should not argue.

Their guidance on limiting workplace violence includes a special section for workers trying to enforce their companies COVID-19 safety procedures.

Related violent acts have broken out multiple times at stores around the country.

The CDC says if someone doesn’t want to wear a mask, don’t argue with them.

Especially if they make threats or become violent.

The agency also suggests businesses look into conflict-resolution training for their workers, security cameras, and pick out special areas in the store where they can go to if they don’t feel safe.