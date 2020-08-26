BACN Offers Free Backpacks to Students In Need

Benzie Area Christian Neighbors, or BACN, are offering free backpacks and supplies for students heading back to class.

Parents must have an open case with DHHS to receive a backpack for students from elementary to high school.

Each bag comes with a mask and a kit filled with folders, notebooks, coloring supplies, and other school essentials.

Bacn has already helped about 30 students so far and have 100 bags left to give.

“It’s a help to the families not having to spend those extra dollars on those kinds of things,” said BACN Director of Development Kelly Ottinger. “Especially this year, everything’s just been so up in the air. It’s a point of excitement too for the kids that are going back this year. This just kind of helps kick off their season and seems a little normal.”

To request a backpack, call BACN at 231-882-9544.