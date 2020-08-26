Alzheimer’s Association Launches ‘Red + Blue = Purple’ Campaign

Right now, the nation is pretty divided when it comes to politics. One thing we can all agree on though – is that Alzheimer’s is a terrible disease, and it needs to go away. We chat with the Alzheimer’s Association about their Red + Blue = Purple campaign, and why we should join together to tear Alzheimer’s apart.

Beyond the fundraisers, the Alzheimer’s Association does so much more than just raise money for important research. According to the Northern Michigan Chapter Regional Director, Melissa Thompson, there are three very important pillars within our organization – (1) finding a cure and research, (2) care and support for those diagnosed with the disease, and (3) advocacy and policymaking.

Russ Knopp, President of the Alzheimer’s Association MI Chapter, has been a longtime advocate. “As of this year, there are around 190-thousand people, 65 and over, that suffer from Alzheimer’s,” says Knopp. “We’ve seen families affected all over the state and nation, and we need advocates to help push for more safety and assistance for those suffering from this evil disease”.

Both Thompson and Knopp recommend that if you want to be an advocate and policy changer for those suffering from Alzheimer’s, connect with the Alzheimers’s Impact Movement (AIM).

You can also help raise awareness and funds to provide essential research and services – by participating in their Walk to End Alzheimer’s events. Due to COVID-19, this year’s walks will be done virtually and can be completed from anywhere.

Click here to register for the Petoskey walk taking place on August 29. Click here to find more Walk to End Alzheimer’s events.

For more information about the Red + Blue = Purple campaign, click here.