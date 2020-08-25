Wexford, Osceola Co. Love INC Reaches $25,000 Fundraising Goal

Love INC of Wexford and Osceola Counties just reached a big fundraising goal.

They started this month with the goal of raising $25,000 in 25 days.

This fundraiser replaced the two fundraisers the non-profit wasn’t able to hold this year because of COVID-19.

They reached their goal of $25,000 in less than 25 days.

The executive director of Love INC says they’re grateful for the community support.

“It means so much to us to know that we have the support of the community, that they entrust us with the dollars that they’re giving us and they believe in our mission and what we’re doing,” said Love INC Executive Director Carol Dolan.

All the money raised now goes to support Love INC programs in Wexford and Osceola Counties.