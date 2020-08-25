Two Men Credited with Saving Girl’s Life at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore

Two men are being credited for saving the life of a 5-year-old girl at the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

It happened at Peterson Beach in Benzie County at the end of July.

The sheriff’s office says a girl was tethered to an inflatable toy raft, but that tether came loose and the girl drifted out into Lake Michigan.

Justin Perry and Jason Hadfield jumped into action.

They were able to reach the girl and then get her onto a kayak and then back to shore.

They were recognized Tuesday morning by the sheriff’s office and the National Park Service.