Trooper Credited with Saving Petoskey Man’s Life Who Suffered a Stroke While Driving

STROKE WHILE DRIVING1

STROKE WHILE DRIVING2

STROKE WHILE DRIVING3

A trooper is credited with saving a man’s life who had a stroke while driving.

Around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, Trooper Tyler Baker was dispatched to an area on U.S. 131 in Wexford County for a vehicle driving on four flat tires.

Trooper Baker located the car and activated his emergency lights and siren, but the vehicle did not stop.

After several attempts to pull over the vehicle, Trooper Baker eventually pulled in front of the vehicle and slowed down to stop it.

The driver, an 84-year-old man from Petoskey, was suffering from a stroke.

The man had driven over 100 miles on shredded tires.

At the time of the stop his brakes were completely inoperable.

Police say the man was transported to Cadillac Munson Hospital and only minor damage was sustained to the Trooper’s vehicle.