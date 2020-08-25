TART Trails Readies Expansion of Boardman Lake Loop

A project three decades in the making is getting another big step forward.

TART Trails is celebrating the official groundbreaking of the first phase to complete the loop around Boardman Lake.

Due to social distancing they made the announcement virtually.

The one mile section of trail will serve as a connector, and provide access for neighborhoods on Traverse City’s West Side.

TART Trails Communications and Policy Director Brian Beauchamp says, “This has been a community effort for the last 30 years. This phase will get us from where we are right now at 14th Street to the NMC University Center. With plans for next year to complete the loop to Medalie Park. That will be a 5 mile loop around Boardman Lake.”

The first section for this portion of the TART Trail will be finished this fall. The section between University Center and Medalie Park (Logan’s Landing) is set for construction next year.

You can watch TART’s virtual groundbreaking presentation here.