MTM On The Road: Grand Traverse Resort and Spa Makes Changes to Health Club

The health club at the Grand Traverse Resort & Spa has made some changes.

It’s all in an effort to keep visitors and staff safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

They have begun offering classes outside on their 900-acre property to better space people out.

They’re providing cycling, aerobics and other group fitness classes outdoors.

In addition, they have been holding their tennis lessons outdoors too, while keeping a distance.

For yoga, they are taking it to Zoom!

Their cardio and weight rooms are still open but changes include needing to make an appointment and of course following all the social distancing guidelines.

Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are showing us how a personal training session will look along with all the other changes you’ll want to know about.