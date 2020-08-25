MDHHS Launches Campaign Encouraging Michiganders to Get Flu Vaccine this Fall

On Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced a statewide campaign encouraging Michiganders to get their flu vaccine this fall.

The campaign is called Facing the Flu Together.

MDHHS hopes to prevent an outbreak of a second communicable disease that could put the economy and health care system at greater risk.

The state has set a goal of achieving a 33% increase in flu vaccination this season.

“There is a lot of misinformation about the flu and the flu vaccine, but the science is clear: the flu can be deadly, and there are steps that we can take to protect against it,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS Chief Deputy for Health and Chief Medical Executive.

MDHHS says that last season there was an estimated 39 to 56 million cases of the flu across the nation.

They also say that 187 children died last season from the flu in the United States, including six children in Michigan.

The vaccine is already available in some parts of Michigan.