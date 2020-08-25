Manistee Co. Library Feeds Minds, Bellies With Plant Swap Shelf

A Northern Michigan library is sharing its green thumb with the whole community.

The Manistee County Library has started a plant swap shelf.

The shelf holds a variety of plants, seeds, small pots and even fresh produce from the community garden.

It is located outside at the back entrance of their building, and the library encourages everyone to come pick up or leave something on their shelf.

Youth Services Coordinator Angela Fischer says, “It’s been really, really well received. We’ve already circulated through maybe 20 plants and I’ve only had it out here a few weeks. People were really excited and it’s a way to engage with people when we can’t right now inside the building.”

The library wants to remind everyone they are still offering curbside services until they open their doors again.