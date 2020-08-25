Local Superintendents & Counselors Offer Tips for Handling COVID-19 Back-to-School Anxiety

More students across northern Michigan have started returning to the classroom.

But this year, students and parents may be a little more anxious about it.

Tuesday was the first day since mid-March that students returned to classrooms at McBain Schools. Superintendent Dr. Steven Prissel says it’s understandable if parents and students feel a little more nervous today with things like mask wearing and social distancing now part of the school day.

“I would say it’s normal to be anxious anytime you send your son or daughter off to school. But people should know we have many precautions in place. Online we have an extensive plan we’ve put together to talk about the measures we’re taking in K-5 and 6-12, we’re sanitizing numerous times, we have the different guidelines as far as where people can stand,” said Dr. Prissel.

Local counselors say it’s a good idea to talk with kids about what will be different at school this year, and know that other parents and students are going through the same thing.

“Answer any questions they have open and honestly, validate any feelings they may be having. I think making sure you’re allowing grace to the kids and to the teachers because it all different, we’re learning new rules and regulations,” said Eriana DeKalita-Mull, a Crisis Counselor with the Northern Michigan Alliance for Children.

And don’t be afraid if you don’t have all the answers.

“We’ve really just tried to keep everything informed about what are some of the tips, what are some of the things to do to help alleviate that stress. I think the communication piece is what really helps the families,” said Dr. Prissel.