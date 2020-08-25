Kingsley Schools Students Return to Class

It’s a big day for one Northern Michigan school district.

Students at Kingsley Area Schools are going back to in-person learning after being out of school since March 14.

The school says many safety measures are in place to help protect them and the staff from any potential spread of COVID-19. Desks and high-contact areas will be cleaned in between classes and hand sanitizer and disinfectant will be available at all times.

But not all students will be going back to the classroom. Kingsley is also offering an online option.

Students are not required to wear masks because Kinsley is within the phase five area of the governor’s MI Safe Start Plan. Teachers and staff must wear them.

Superintendent Keith Smith says that the staff has been great adapting to the changes.

“They’re problem solving, overcoming the issues; it’s going to be a fantastic year,” Smith says People are just going to have to be very flexible. Parents too to understand that this is different. There are going to be some things that we probably didn’t think about. We certainly will. School is going to look different in a week from now, a month from now, a marking period from now. As we get kids back and the situation in the state changes, as always we will adapt and continue doing an excellent job educating kids.”

