IKEA Donates $1.2 Million to Michigan Coronavirus Fund

On Tuesday, Governor Whitmer announced a $1.2 million donation from IKEA that will go to Michigan’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

The governor’s office says that this donation is the largest one to date and will help support ongoing coronavirus relief efforts and other critical services.

“Michigan families, frontline workers, and small businesses have done their part to slow the spread of the virus, but the fight is not over yet. I am grateful that IKEA has stepped up during this difficult time to ensure we have the funding we need to provide critical services to Michiganders impacted by COVID-19,” said Governor Whitmer.

Donations are allocated to provide food and water, education support, PPE, and other essential items as needs are identified.

“People are the heart of our business, and the state unemployment benefits helped IKEA US co-workers during a difficult time. We now have a better understanding of the impact of COVID-19 on our business, and we’ve decided to “pay it forward” to support the ongoing COVID-19 Response and Recovery Initiative in our local communities,” said Javier Quiñones, IKEA Retail U.S. President.

IKEA isn’t the first business to have stepped up to help in Michigan’s fight with COVID-19.

This month Ford Motor Company partnered with the state to donate 1.5 million masks that will go to low income schools, the City of Detroit, Health Centers, and COVID-19 testing sites.

CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreen’s partnered with the state to expand testing as well.