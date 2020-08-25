Grant Me Hope: Harmonie

Today, we met a young girl whose hobbies and interests are a perfect match for her name. We learn more about Harmonie, and the forever family she’s looking for – in this edition of Grant Me H ope.

Singing, dancing, and listening to music are just a few of Harmonie’s favorite things to do. She is also described as a “very sweet girl with a good sense of humor”.

Other things that Harmonie enjoys is relaxing, swimming, going to the movies, and spending time with friends. With her future forever family, Harmonie looks forward to playing and watching movies together.

Her social worker says that “Harmonie would do best with a single mom with a strong support network or two parents. In addition, Harmonie would do best as the only or oldest child in her new forever family”.

To learn more about Harmonie and the adoption process, click here.

Grant Me Hope is a collaboration between the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, 9&10 News, and the business community.