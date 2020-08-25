Gov. Whitmer Pushes Flu Vaccine To Soften Healthcare Impact In Fall

Governor Gretchen Whitmer addressed the state Tuesday afternoon in her now weekly press conference, to update the state on the COVID-19 fight.

Whitmer spent a lot of time focused on fighting a different virus.

As the state of Michigan COVID-19 numbers remain steady across-the-board and looking better than many surrounding states, Whitmer used her press conference today to push the flu vaccine this fall. She went as far as getting one on stage in front of the cameras.

“Literally the easiest thing I will do today.” she said.

The flu vaccine won’t protect you from COVID-19 but when Whitmer and the state ask for more Michiganders to get one, they are doing so to protect hospitals and health care resources.

“Preventing the flu will help us save lives and preserve healthcare resources that we will need,” says Whitmer.

Less people in the hospital for the flu, means more resources to fight COVID-19.

“Our goal is to increase flu vaccination rates by 33% this year,” says Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, “That’s 1 million more people that get the flu vaccine in Michigan.”

With schools, both K-12 and colleges, returning to class this month, Whitmer says it means even more.

“It is vitally important that both K-12 students, educators and their school staff get the flu shot,” says Whitmer, “If they are planning face-to-face instruction.”

The state has 14 COVID outbreaks reported in schools and colleges, including Central Michigan University. Whitmer is not intervening but continuing to push her message.

“Communities where people are moving back in, such as dorms, it’s going to be really important that we are vigilant in wearing our masks and staying 6 feet apart and washing our hands,” says Whitmer.

Outside of the Traverse City and Upper Peninsula regions, bowling alleys, theaters and gyms they are not allowed open. When asked about it at the press conference, she said they are looking at the possibility of doing that soon, but not making announcement now.