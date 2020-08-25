Good Reads from Brilliant Books: ‘A Dog-Friendly Town’ by Josephine Cameron

Our friend from Brilliant Books in Traverse City, Anthony Ascione joins us again for another round of excellent reading recommendations. Today’s pick is A Dog-Friendly Town by Josephine Cameron, and we get the scoop of why this kid-friendly book is a ‘good read’.

According to Anthony, “Traverse City is a pretty dog-friendly town, and I love dogs – which is why this book caught my attention”. The story features a group of kids who help run a dog-friendly bed ‘n’ breakfast, who find themselves in the midst of a crime. A prominent show dog’s diamond collar has been stolen, and the children use their detective work to help solve this mystery.

“It’s really a ‘whodunnit’ for young readers. It’s funny, and fun to see if we catch any of the clues along the way”. Anthony says if you love dogs and a great mystery story – you’ll love this book.

For more information about A Dog-Friendly Town by Josephine Cameron, click here.