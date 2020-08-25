Florida Judge Strikes Down Executive Order Requiring Schools to Offer In-Person Learning
In Florida, a major win for teachers happened after a judge blocked the state’s requirement that all schools offer in-person learning by August 31.
The judge argues the state failed to take safety concerns into account.
The court says the education commissioner prioritized reopening schools statewide in August over safety, and over the advice of health experts.
Florida’s governor is planning to appeal the ruling.