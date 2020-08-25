Fife Lake-Springfield EMS Service Suspended Due to Low Staffing

Fife Lake-Springfield township EMS services were suspended August 24 due to an ongoing staffing issue.

“We don’t have enough certified people to run our ambulance right now,” said Fife Lake Township Supervisor Linda Forwerck. “Staffing is the issue.”

Dr. Robert Smith of the state’s Medical Control Authority met with the townships about increasing their staff.

“They were doing some interviews. They didn’t pan out,” said Fife Lake Township Fire/Rescue/EMS Authority Board Chairperson Debbie Rodroguez. “We do not have enough staff to man this on a 24/7 basis without occurring mega hours of overtime.”

Without new staff, the townships were notified their services would be suspended.

“We knew as of Friday [August 21] that we were going to be out of compliance,” Forwerck said. “A letter was received yesterday [August 24].”

This comes as the two townships plan on merging with Kalkaska county EMS, which would provide advanced life support services and a paramedic.

“It was unanimous from both boards that we would team up with Kalkaska County EMS,” said Forwerck. “We have two mileages one at Springfield and one at Fife Lake for EMS that’s approximately $125,000. For $100,00 of that amount, Kalkaska EMS will take over our operation 24/7 in this station. They will manage it, they will employ the people that work there they will supply training, uniforms, benefits. They will be the ones that hire for those positions.”

“The big thing with merging with Kalkaska, in my book, for this community is having ALS service 24/7,” Rodriguez said.

Until that agreement is made, the townships are relying on surrounding EMS services in Kalkaska county, Blair township, and Paradise township, called “mutual aids”.

“Kalkaska county EMS is going to bring one of their ambulance rigs down here and park it here,” said Forwerck. “They will be operating that ambulance from 10 am to 10 pm. From 10 pm until 10 am that will be the mutual aid agreement.”

“We’renot here to just shut the service down and not have an ambulance service here,” Rodriguez said. “We are doing as best as we can under the circumstances.”

The township boards and the members of the Fire/Rescue/EMS Authority Board will meet with Kalkaska EMS on August 31 to draw up a draft contract for the merger.