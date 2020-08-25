CMU Outbreak Causing Staffing Shortage at Local Businesses

The COVID-19 cases among students at Central Michigan University have affected businesses in the Mt. Pleasant area

Dog Central, a local restaurant, announced they would be closed August 25 due to staffing shortages.

Owner Paul McFall said two of his employees notified him of being in contact with roommates and friends who had positive cases.

In a post made on Facebook, McFall said it wasn’t worth exposing customers and employees, as most of his employees are students.

“Being a campus outbreak you know we are a student generated business so being open late isn’t necessarily conducive to what we’re trying to do here,” said McFall. “We’re not trying to get these kids to come and gather in a restaurant and we’re not going to try and encourage that.”

Mcfall said he’s seen other Mt. Pleasant businesses have issues getting students to apply for positions.

Dog Central plans to be open on August 26, but the rest of the week and upcoming weekend are still up in the air.