Cheboygan Company Awarded $7 Million Contract to Replace Soo Lock Valves

A northern Michigan based company just scored a major contract to replace aging equipment on one of the Soo Locks.

The Army Corps of Engineers just awarded Ryba Marine Construction Co. of Cheboygan with a more than $7 million contract — $7,276,650 in all.

Its goal is to replace World War II-era tainter valves for the MacArthur Lock on the St. Marys River.

Tainter valves control the flow of water used for raising and lowering the lock’s water levels.

Construction on a new Poe-sized lock started earlier this year with hopes of being operational by 2030.