AG Nessel Announces $85 Million Multi-State Settlement with Honda Over Faulty Airbags

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says a settlement has been reached with Honda over their alleged cover-up of faulty Takata airbags.

Honda agreed to pay nearly $85 million in total.

Michigan will receive about $2.14 million.

Several states investigated Honda’s alleged failure to inform regulators and consumers that its frontal airbags made by Takata posed a significant risk of rupturing.

That would cause metal fragments to fly into passenger compartments of Honda and Acura vehicles.

Those ruptures have been blamed for 14 deaths and more than 200 injuries just in the U.S.

Nearly 79% of the more than 180,000 affected vehicles in Michigan have been repaired.

All safety recall repairs are free at authorized Honda dealers.