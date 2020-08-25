Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday: Cali, Lola & Blackberry

ADOPT CALI

ADOPT LOLA

ADOPT BLACKBERRY

It’s Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Cali, Lola and Blackberry—just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

First up, we have Cali.

She is a beagle mix and a total sweetheart. Cali is extremely friendly and loves to jump on people’s laps and cuddle.

You will catch her following you around the house. She loves all the attention she can get.

If you would like to adopt Cali, you can find her at the Lake County Animal Control.

Next up, we have Lola.

She is husky and just a puppy right now. That means Lola is very active and playful.

Something very unique about her is she has one blue eye and one brown eye.

She cannot be in a home with small animals, but gets along good with other dogs if they aren’t too small.

You can meet Lola at the Great Lakes Humane Society in Traverse City.

And finally, we have Blackberry.

Blackberry is a tuxedo cat and only 4-months-old.

She is full of spunk and loves to have fun. Blackberry is always playing with toys and would love a friend to play with.

If you would like to adopt Blackberry, you can find her at Lake County Animal Control.

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families of their own!