Wyoming Man Arrested After Attempting To Run Someone Over with Truck in Beulah

A man is in jail after police say he used his truck to try and run down another man.

State police say the man from the state of Wyoming claimed someone tried to steal his truck in Beulah on Saturday at 3 a.m.

Police say what actually happened is another man found the empty truck running in the middle of the road with music blaring, so he shut off the truck.

That’s when troopers say the Wyoming man started chasing the man down.

First on foot, then in the truck.

The Wyoming man faces a felonious assault charge.

No one was hurt.