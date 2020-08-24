Vacant Gaylord Hotel to be Demolished; Otsego Co. Planning New Use for Lot

The Royal Crest Motel in Gaylord has been vacant for some time now, but the county is moving forward with new plans for the site.

Otsego County has owned the property for more than two years.

They came to own the motel after the building went into foreclosure.

The plan is to demolish the motel on the site to make way for something new.

The county brought in an economic development company to determine the best use for the lot.

The current blueprint for the site would be to build an apartment building, and possibly use the first floor for commercial use.

The county feels it is important that the property not sit empty any longer.

“It’s an important corridor along south Otsego Avenue. We have a very vibrant downtown area here in Gaylord and we think brand new development in that area will certainly be a step in the direction to revitalize that corridor,” said Ken Borton, Chairman.

There is no set date for the demolition, but the county expects it to happen before the end of the year.