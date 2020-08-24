U.P. Theater Hosts Week-Long Can Drive for New Sound System

As if the COVID-19 pandemic was not enough for local businesses and entertainment venues. The Soo Theatre in Sault Ste Marie now must replace all their wireless microphones. That’s because the FCC recently banned the sale and use of certain wireless microphones in specific frequency ranges.

The theatre received a matching grant of $26,500 from the Michigan Council for the Arts. Because of the pandemic, the theatre has all but been shut down so there has been no revenue.

A can drive that started last Friday – will continue all week long through Sunday, August 30 from 3 PM – 6 PM each day in front of the theatre.

“Without any live performances and things we would have done to complete it, we just thought what we could do to raise money,” explained artistic director Karen Hughes-Beacom. “Everyone wants to get rid of their cans, right? Nobody wants to wait in line. Whatever we make beyond matching the grant will go to help to keep us afloat”.

There will also be a Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Fundraisers on August 30, at Northwoods Christian Camp in Pickford to help out the Soo Theatre Project.

