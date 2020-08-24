The Ultimate Summer Distraction: Mini Golf at Crystal Falls in Benzie County

Mini Golf… The ultimate Summer distraction. Crystal Falls Mini Golf in Benzonia has been giving families the chance to leave their worries behind and take part in a fun round of golf. Blake Allman, a 10-year-old regular from Fife Lake says, “You just don’t think about anything else. You just think about playing mini-golf with your friends & family.”

This course has been a staple in Benzie County since 1987. It started with some land and a good eye for design. Don Shaff, also the owner of Don’s Drive-In and several other mini-golf courses around the state is the man behind this Benzie county attraction. If you visit today, you’ll see his grandson, Cory Carlton as the owner. Cory Carlton says, “I really wanted to own a business so what better business to own than one that your grandpa started?”

He has great memories with his grandpa over the years. The sign out front is one that they made together when Cory was just 10-years-old. Today this has come full circle for Cory. He hopes that everyone that comes to play enjoys their day with their loved ones. “ it doesn’t matter if you make it in the hole in one stroke or 5 you had fun getting it there,” explains Carlton.

They have 36 holes to play, ice-cream/snacks, and are working on a unique business venture soon— park golf.

