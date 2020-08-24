Staycations on ‘The Four’: John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids

There’s a lot of cool things happening at the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, and we’ve got your rundown on how to get the most out of your adventurous visit.

Health and Safety Protocols

Obviously health & safety guidelines have changed since the pandemic, so here’s what you need to know before heading out to the zoo.

First of all, when planning your visit to the zoo – you will need to purchase ‘timed tickets‘. To ensure the safety of their guests, timed tickets are used to help them limit guest capacity.

For now, the zoo has gone cashless in order to decrease the number of touchpoints.

Guests need to exercise social distancing at all times and remain 6-feet apart. For all indoor public spaces at the Zoo, anyone who is age five years and older must wear a mask.

They have added handwashing stations throughout the zoo and increased their sanitation procedures.

For a full list of their health and safety protocols, click here. To purchase your ‘timed tickets’ – click here.

BrickLive: Animal Paradise

Right now you can view amazing animals created with over 1.8 million colored building blocks. BrickLive: Animal Paradise features more than 40 life-sized animal sculptures, and promotes the importance of preserving these endangered species. Signs next to these sculptures contain factoids about the featured animals. The exhibit works can be found throughout the zoo through October 25, 2020. Click here for more information.

Red Panda Naming Contest

Back in June, the John Ball Zoo’s red panda family welcomed 3 sweet, little panda cubs. They are asking the public to help name these female babies with a cool contest. For a one-dollar donation, you can vote for your favorite name listed on the contest page here.

For more information about the John Ball Zoo, click here.