Republican National Convention Day 1: What to Expect

The Republican National Convention starts Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The four-day event has been scaled down due to the pandemic. It will be mostly virtual and feature many Republican speakers.

You can catch it on our Facebook page and on 9&10 News Plus via the free SBTV app throughout the week. Many members of President Trump’s family will speak. Including Donald Jr., Eric, Tiffany, and Invanka trump.

Monday night’s theme is “Land of the Promise.”

Some of Monday’s speakers include South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

Hawaii State RNC Chair Shirlene Ostrov says, “I think the American public is going to be wowed by a very different vision of America that Donald J. Trump has versus the Democrats…one of positivity, one of greatness and one of excitement for our country,”

On Thursday, President Ttrump will deliver his Republican presidential nominee acceptance speech from the White House.